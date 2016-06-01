Shiny Toy GunsFormed 2003
Shiny Toy Guns Biography (Wikipedia)
Shiny Toy Guns is an American rock band that formed in 2002 in Los Angeles, California. They released their first studio album We Are Pilots in 2006, after recording it two previous times. It featured three singles that peaked inside the top 30 in the Alternative Songs Chart. We Are Pilots was nominated for a Grammy Award. Their second album Season of Poison was released in 2008 and featured two singles that peaked inside the top 30 in the Alternative Songs Chart.
Shiny Toy Guns Tracks
Le Disko (Boys Noize fire remix)
Shiny Toy Guns
Le Disko (Boys Noize fire remix)
Le Disko (Boys Noize fire remix)
Don't Cry Out
Shiny Toy Guns
Don't Cry Out
Don't Cry Out
Ricochet (Kissy Sell Out In New York Remix)
Shiny Toy Guns
Ricochet (Kissy Sell Out In New York Remix)
You Are The One
Shiny Toy Guns
You Are The One
You Are The One
