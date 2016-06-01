Shiny Toy Guns is an American rock band that formed in 2002 in Los Angeles, California. They released their first studio album We Are Pilots in 2006, after recording it two previous times. It featured three singles that peaked inside the top 30 in the Alternative Songs Chart. We Are Pilots was nominated for a Grammy Award. Their second album Season of Poison was released in 2008 and featured two singles that peaked inside the top 30 in the Alternative Songs Chart.