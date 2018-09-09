Lawrence TibbettBorn 16 November 1896. Died 15 July 1960
Lawrence Tibbett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1896-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad5f7b86-f76e-43a6-8fa4-a90048a8b8e9
Lawrence Tibbett Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Mervil Tibbett (November 16, 1896 – July 15, 1960) was a famous American opera singer and recording artist who also performed as a film actor and radio personality. A baritone, he sang leading roles with the Metropolitan Opera in New York more than 600 times from 1923 to 1950. He performed diverse musical theatre roles, including Captain Hook in Peter Pan in a touring show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lawrence Tibbett Tracks
Sort by
The White Dove
Lawrence Tibbett
The White Dove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The White Dove
Last played on
Die Walkure - Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure - Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walkure - Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music
Last played on
Carmen - Toreador's Song
Georges Bizet
Carmen - Toreador's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Carmen - Toreador's Song
Choir
Last played on
Myself When Young
Lawrence Tibbett
Myself When Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Myself When Young
Last played on
It ain't necessarily so (from Porgy and Bess)
Lawrence Tibbett
It ain't necessarily so (from Porgy and Bess)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De Glory Road (from Metropolitan)
Lawrence Tibbett
De Glory Road (from Metropolitan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De Glory Road (from Metropolitan)
Last played on
Lawrence Tibbett Links
