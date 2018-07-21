Graeme Norgate (born 20 March 1971), is a British video game music composer who has composed music for a variety of video games developed by Rare. His first project at Rare was writing music for the Game Boy game, Donkey Kong Land. He also contributed to the soundtracks of Blast Corps and GoldenEye 007. Graeme was later an employee of Free Radical Design, the company was eventually bought out by Crytek and renamed to Crytek UK; Norgate retained the position of audio director after the company's buyout. Norgate later moved to Deep Silver Dambuster Studios after Crytek closed down Crytek UK.

Originally working at a bank before joining Rare in 1994, Norgate worked on the music of such games as GoldenEye 007 and Blast Corps. A friend of fellow Rare composer Robin Beanland, the two worked on the original soundtrack to Killer Instinct in the 1990s. He also composed music (but was not fully credited)[citation needed] for other Rareware games such as Diddy Kong Racing, Jet Force Gemini, and Perfect Dark.