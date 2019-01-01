Harold PearyBorn 25 July 1908. Died 30 March 1985
Harold Peary
1908-07-25
Harold Peary Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold (Hal) Peary (July 25, 1908 – March 30, 1985) was an American actor, comedian and singer in radio, films, television, and animation remembered best as Throckmorton P. Gildersleeve, a supporting character on radio's Fibber McGee and Molly that moved to its own radio hit, The Great Gildersleeve, the first known spinoff hit in American broadcasting history.
