The (De) Toppers is a Dutch supergroup, consisting of René Froger, Gerard Joling, Jeroen van der Boom and Jan Smit. The group has given a series of concerts every year since 2005 in the Johan Cruyff Arena. Outdoor concerts occurred featuring the De Toppers regularly in various television programs. The De Toppers repertoire, during performances, is mostly a mix of covers and original material. In 2011 Gordon Heuckeroth joined the group. In addition, Toppers In Concert, with more than 40 sold-out shows, is the longest running concert series in the Benelux. The Toppers were announced as the representatives for their country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 in Moscow, Russia with the song "Shine". They competed in the second semi-final but failed to reach the final.