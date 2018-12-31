Mani Hoffman (born 18 December 1975) is a French singer, songwriter and music producer.

In 2001, he collaborated with The Supermen Lovers, and co-wrote the platinum hit, "Starlight", with Guillaume Atlan, and is lead singer on the song. It became one of the most exported French tracks around the world, and made Mani an important figure of French Touch movement along with Daft Punk, Cassius, Modjo and others. Over the next few years, Mani worked with French and English house/electro artists, such as DJ Cole, DJ Fudge, Trouble Men, Frank Roger, School, Junior Jack, and JC Sindress and Bel Amour. During this time, Mani signed with multiple labels, such as BMG, Sony, and Warner Music.

In 2006, Hoffman released another big hit, "Lucy", with the band, Jealousy, which was in the Top 20 in UK. While in the UK, he collaborated with Toby Smith, founder of the group Jamiroquai, and was also signed by his label, Angelic Union.

Mani Hoffman has also been involved with film scoring. In 2009, he wrote and sang on the original soundtrack for the film, R.T.T., starring Kad Merad and Mélanie Doutey. He also composed for the French television music, mockumentary series, Zak, broadcast on Orange Movie Series since November, 2011.