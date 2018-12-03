The Strictly Come Dancing BandFrom BBC's Strictly Come Dancing
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Strictly Come Dancing - Theme Tune
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
Strictly Come Dancing TV Theme
Dan McGrath
Strictly Come Dancing Theme 2014
Dave Arch
Strictly Come Dancing
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
I Could Have Danced All Night
Dave Arch
Fat Sam's Grand Slam
Dave Arch
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Santa Baby
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Baby, It's Cold Outside
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Please Come Home For Christmas
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Jingle Bells
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Greatest Day
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Just Dance
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Last Dance
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Do You Love Me?
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Sunshine Of Your Love
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Fat Sam's Grand Slam
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
My Kind Of Girl
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Tu Vuo' Fa L'Americano
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Jump
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
A View To A Kill
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Long Train Runnin'
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Sometimes When We Touch
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
My Girl
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Trouble
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Sing Sing Sing
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Rock This Town
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Calendar Girl
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Baby Did A Bad, Bad Thing
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
I'm Your Man
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Alone
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
I Could Have Danced All Night
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Down With Love
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Every Loser Wins
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Uninvited
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
