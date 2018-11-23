Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Ryan Pardi (born May 20, 1985) is an American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer, signed to Capitol Nashville. He has released two studio albums, one extended play, and eight singles that have charted on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.
Jon Pardi Tracks
Head Over Boots
Up all night
What I Can't Put Down
Out Of Style
Heartache On The Dancefloor
Dirt On My Boots
That Man
Dirt on My Boots (Country Music Association Awards 2017)
Cowboy Hat
Love you from here
She Ain't In It
Write You A Song
Happens All The Time
California Sunrise
