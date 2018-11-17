Viviane Hagner is an internationally renowned violinist. She was born in Munich, Germany in 1977 (but grew up in Berlin), to a German father and Korean mother. She is sister to Nicole Hagner, the pianist.

Hagner started studying the piano at age 3 before switching to violin. She made her international concert debut at the age of 12, and one year later performed as soloist at the historic "Joint Concert" in Tel Aviv with the Berlin and Israel Philharmonic Orchestras, under the baton of Zubin Mehta. Since her debut, Hagner has been a regular soloist with leading orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, Staatskapelle Berlin, Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Montreal Symphony, and BBC Symphony, working with top conductors including Daniel Barenboim, Kent Nagano, Claudio Abbado, Zubin Mehta, Vladimir Ashkenazy, and Pinchas Zukerman.

She is also a regular performer of chamber music, and has appeared at festivals including Ravinia, Marlboro, Schleswig-Holstein, and Salzburg, partnering with other musicians including Yo-Yo Ma, Pinchas Zukerman, Yuri Bashmet, Julia Fischer, and her sister, Nicole.