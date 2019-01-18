Radio StarsUK new wave band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1979
Radio Stars
1977
Radio Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
Radio Stars were an English new wave group formed in early 1977. They released three albums and had one UK Top 40 single.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nervous Wreck
Johnny Mekon - Paris Theatre 1977
Horrible Breath - Paris Theatre 1977
Dirty Pictures - Paris Theatre 1977
Good Personality - Paris Theatre 1977
Box 29 - Paris Theatre 1977
Is It Really Necessary - Paris Theatre 1977
No Russians In Russia - Paris Theatre 1977
Don't Waste My Time - Paris Theatre 1977
