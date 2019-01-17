The Salsoul OrchestraFormed 1974. Disbanded 1982
The Salsoul Orchestra
1974
The Salsoul Orchestra was the backing band of session musicians for many acts on New York City label, Salsoul Records and, under its own name, recorded several hit singles and albums between 1975 and 1982.
Runaway (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Runaway (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Seconds
Merry Christmas All
Merry Christmas All
Salsoul Hustle (Pied Piper Regroove) (feat. Martin Luther King)
Salsoul Hustle (Pied Piper Regroove) (feat. Martin Luther King)
Magic Bird Of Fire (Walter Gibbons Mix)
Sun After The Rain
Sun After The Rain
Oooh I Love It
Oooh I Love It
Chicago Bus Stop
Chicago Bus Stop
Getaway
Getaway
Ooh I Love It (Love Break) (Mean Fiddler Deep DISKO Mix)
Salsoul Rainbow (Kai Alce NDATL Edit)
How High (12" Version)
How High (12" Version)
Ooh I Love It (Love Break)
Ooh I Love It (Love Break)
212 North 12th
212 North 12th
Salsoul Rainbow
Salsoul Rainbow
Chicago Bus Stop (Ooh, I Love It)
Chicago Bus Stop (Ooh, I Love It)
Magic Bird Of Fire
Magic Bird Of Fire
Standing And Waiting On Love
Salsoul Hustle
Salsoul Hustle
Little Drummer Boy
Little Drummer Boy
Salsoul Rainbow (Edit)
Salsoul Rainbow (Edit)
How High (Larry Levan Mix)
Salsoul Rainbow (Instrumental)
Love For The Sake Of Love (feat. Claudja Barry)
Love For The Sake Of Love (feat. Claudja Barry)
Salsoul 3001
Salsoul 3001
Runaway (Danny Krivit re-edit)
Runaway (Danny Krivit re-edit)
Magic Bird Of Fire (François Kevorkian Sunshine Sound Acetate Edit)
Nice'n'Nasty
Nice'n'Nasty
