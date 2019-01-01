Megan and Liz
Megan and Liz (commonly stylized as Megan & Liz) are an American country/pop girl duo composed of fraternal twin sisters, Megan and Liz Mace, from Edwardsburg, Michigan. They are both songwriters, and Megan is their guitarist. As of July 2018, they have 1,051,944 subscribers and over 238 million video views on their YouTube channel.
