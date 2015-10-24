Dick Heckstall-SmithBorn 16 September 1934. Died 17 December 2004
Dick Heckstall-Smith
1934-09-16
Dick Heckstall-Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Malden Heckstall-Smith (26 September 1934 – 17 December 2004) was an English jazz and blues saxophonist. He played with some of the most influential English blues rock and jazz fusion bands of the 1960s and 1970s.
Wade In The Water (Version 5)
Graham Bond
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra
Ballad For Arthur
John McLaughlin, John McLaughlin, Jack Bruce, Jack Bruce, Jack Bruce, Dick Heckstall-Smith, Dick Heckstall-Smith, Jon Hiseman & Jon Hiseman
Out of Nowhere
Dick Heckstall-Smith
Future Song
Dick Heckstall-Smith
Moses in the Bullrushourses
Dick Heckstall-Smith
