Steve Brookstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Desmond "Steve" Brookstein (born 10 November 1968) is an English jazz and soul singer who enjoyed fleeting success in the United Kingdom in 2004 after winning the first series of The X Factor. He is originally from Mitcham, South London.
