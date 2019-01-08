McLean (born Anthony McLean, 24 June 1980) is an English singer from Dagenham, east London. He was signed to Asylum Records in the UK and Atlantic Records in the US. His debut single "Broken" was released on 26 October 2009. The song was co-written/produced by The Schizofreniks and first released independently on 26 March 2007 on Schizofreniks Records, and has since then accrued over 20 million hits across major social networking sites, including YouTube and MySpace.