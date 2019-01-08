McLeanBorn 23 April 1980
McLean
1980-04-23
McLean Biography (Wikipedia)
McLean (born Anthony McLean, 24 June 1980) is an English singer from Dagenham, east London. He was signed to Asylum Records in the UK and Atlantic Records in the US. His debut single "Broken" was released on 26 October 2009. The song was co-written/produced by The Schizofreniks and first released independently on 26 March 2007 on Schizofreniks Records, and has since then accrued over 20 million hits across major social networking sites, including YouTube and MySpace.
Lost In U (feat. McLean)
Logistics
I Got You
Serena Kern
Broken
McLean
Accent (feat. McLean)
ShaoDow
My Name
McLean
Movies
McLean
Does It Hurt (Bobby Wonda Mix)
McLean
Does It Hurt (Rude Kid Remix)
McLean
My House
McLean
Lie to me
McLean
Sunrise To Sunset
McLean
Where U Been (feat Ayo & Bigz)
McLean
Finally In Love (Camo & Krooked remix acapella)
McLean
Finally In Love (Camo & Krooked Remix)
McLean
Finally In Love
McLean
Finally in Love (Camo & Krooked Remix) [DJ Bailey Special]
McLean
Finally In Love (Champion Remix)
McLean
