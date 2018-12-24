Adibah Noor
Adibah Noor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad4f5e6d-d98c-47be-acc5-05ac60d745cc
Adibah Noor Biography (Wikipedia)
Adibah Noor binti Mohamed Omar or better known as Adibah Noor (born 3 September 1970) is a Malaysian singer, actress, master of ceremonies, voiceover and ad talent. She has been in the show business since 1995, previously acted in films such as Sepet and Gubra and also in a few local musical theatre productions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adibah Noor Tracks
Sort by
Sesalju Impian
Adibah Noor
Sesalju Impian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sesalju Impian
Last played on
Back to artist