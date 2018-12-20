KINGLos Angeles based soul trio. Formed 1 March 2011
KING
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03b0vkz.jpg
2011-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad4b792d-82df-43ea-8083-1d12f483de5e
Love Song (feat. Roach Killa & Deep Jandu)
KING
Love Song (feat. Roach Killa & Deep Jandu)
Love Song (feat. Roach Killa & Deep Jandu)
Carry On
King
Carry On
Carry On
Hey
King
Hey
Hey
The Right One
KING
The Right One
The Right One
Hey (Extended Mix)
KING
Hey (Extended Mix)
Hey (Extended Mix)
The Greatest
KING
The Greatest
The Greatest
Go Slow
KING
Go Slow
Go Slow
The Story
KING
The Story
The Story
Supernatural
KING
Supernatural
Supernatural
