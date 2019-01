Malcolm Messiter (born 1949) is a British oboist, particularly known for his recording of the virtuosic 'La Favorita' Concerto by Antonio Pasculli. He is the son of Ian Messiter, the creator of the BBC panel show, Just a Minute, and his wife Enid (née Senior).

