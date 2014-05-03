Rafter
Rafter Biography (Wikipedia)
Rafter is the performing name of the American musician and producer Rafter Roberts. He also owns his own studio, Singing Serpent, in San Diego, California, United States.
In 2005 he formed the project Bunky together with Emily Joyce. The name is a combination of the words "bunny" and "monkey" while they released one album, Born To Be A Motorcycle (Asthmatic Kitty, 2005).
Rafter Tracks
Road to Hana
Rafter
Road to Hana
Road to Hana
Last played on
Love Makes You Happy (When It's Not Making You Sad)
Rafter
Love Makes You Happy (When It's Not Making You Sad)
