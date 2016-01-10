John RubinsteinBorn 8 December 1946
John Rubinstein
1946-12-08
John Rubinstein Biography (Wikipedia)
John Arthur Rubinstein (born December 8, 1946) is an American actor, Broadway, and television actor, a composer of film and theatre music, and a director in theatre and television.
John Rubinstein Tracks
Corner Of The Sky
John Rubinstein
Corner Of The Sky
Corner Of The Sky
Last played on
With You
John Rubinstein
With You
With You
Last played on
Finale
The Players & John Rubinstein
Finale
Finale
Performer
Last played on
Finale From Pippin
John Rubinstein
Finale From Pippin
Finale From Pippin
Last played on
Morning Glow
John Rubinstein
Morning Glow
Morning Glow
Last played on
