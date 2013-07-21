Judy TorresBorn 13 June 1968
Judy Torres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad47547a-15a6-4f3c-9b53-dc14c126cf48
Judy Torres Biography (Wikipedia)
Judy Torres (born 13 June 1968 in The Bronx, New York City) is an American freestyle music artist and dance-pop singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judy Torres Tracks
Sort by
Come Into My Arms
Judy Torres
Come Into My Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Into My Arms
Last played on
Judy Torres Links
Back to artist