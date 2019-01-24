Keala SettleBorn 5 November 1975
Keala Settle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tymgz.jpg
1975-11-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad4653bc-ad04-4a41-a6cc-477ebe5cd96c
Keala Settle Biography (Wikipedia)
Keala Joan Settle (born November 5, 1975) is an American actress and singer. Settle originated the role of Norma Valverde in Hands on a Hardbody, which ran on Broadway in 2013, and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. In 2017, she portrayed Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in the musical film The Greatest Showman. The song "This Is Me" from the film, principally sung by Settle, won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keala Settle Tracks
Sort by
This Is Me
Keala Settle
This Is Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymhn.jpglink
This Is Me
Last played on
This Is Me
Keala Settle
This Is Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05sxrxx.jpglink
This Is Me
Last played on
The Greatest Show
Hugh Jackman
The Greatest Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdyhr.jpglink
The Greatest Show
Last played on
Playlists featuring Keala Settle
Keala Settle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist