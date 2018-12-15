Darin McFayden, better known by his stage name FreQ Nasty, is a DJ and producer of breakbeat electronic music based in Los Angeles, California. Originally from New Zealand, McFadyen's artistic career has taken him across the world, first as a resident in London's Fabric Nightclub to multiple tours in Europe and Australia. He currently resides in the United States, where he has become a fixture amongst North American art and music festivals, most notably Burning Man.