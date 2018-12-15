FreQ NastyBorn 15 November 1969
1969-11-15
Darin McFayden, better known by his stage name FreQ Nasty, is a DJ and producer of breakbeat electronic music based in Los Angeles, California. Originally from New Zealand, McFadyen's artistic career has taken him across the world, first as a resident in London's Fabric Nightclub to multiple tours in Europe and Australia. He currently resides in the United States, where he has become a fixture amongst North American art and music festivals, most notably Burning Man.
FreQ Nasty Tracks
All oVer Me (Freq Nasty Remix)
All oVer Me (Freq Nasty Remix)
Goosie
Goosie
Dread At The Controls (Culprate Remix)
Dread At The Controls (Culprate Remix)
Amped
Amped
Bon Merde Knight Riderz Rave Fire Remix
Dread At The Controls
Dread At The Controls
My Style
My Style
Brooklyn To Brixton (Freestylers Raw As F* Mix)
