Uroš KrekBorn 21 May 1922. Died 3 May 2008
Uroš Krek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad3b1e9d-0ca2-46d3-a9dd-7d351d60602f
Uroš Krek Biography (Wikipedia)
Uroš Krek (May 21, 1922 – May 3, 2008) was a Slovenian composer, considered one of the most renowned personalities of Slovenian music after the Second World War. A native of Ljubljana, he died in Jesenice. He worked for many years for Radiotelevizija Slovenija, and composed a number of soundtracks. Krek was a pupil of Lucijan Marija Škerjanc.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Uroš Krek Tracks
Sort by
Sonatina for Strings
Uroš Krek
Sonatina for Strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonatina for Strings
Last played on
Back to artist