Uroš Krek (May 21, 1922 – May 3, 2008) was a Slovenian composer, considered one of the most renowned personalities of Slovenian music after the Second World War. A native of Ljubljana, he died in Jesenice. He worked for many years for Radiotelevizija Slovenija, and composed a number of soundtracks. Krek was a pupil of Lucijan Marija Škerjanc.