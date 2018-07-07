A Thousand HorsesUS country/Southern rock band. Formed 2010
A Thousand Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p047txwq.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad3a1b29-ac6e-44c0-bd96-8b561bf5dcd7
A Thousand Horses Biography (Wikipedia)
A Thousand Horses is an American country music band formed in 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. The band is composed of Michael Hobby (lead vocals), Bill Satcher (lead guitar), Zach Brown (guitar and vocals), and Graham Deloach (bass and vocals). Their first EP, A Thousand Horses, was released under Interscope Records in 2010. In 2014, the band signed with Republic Nashville of Big Machine Label Group and released its first single "Smoke", which set a record for the highest debut by a new act when it opened at number 28 on the Country Aircheck radio chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Thousand Horses Tracks
Sort by
A Blaze of Somethin'
A Thousand Horses
A Blaze of Somethin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
A Blaze of Somethin'
Last played on
Weekends In A Small Town
A Thousand Horses
Weekends In A Small Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
One Many Army
A Thousand Horses
One Many Army
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
One Many Army
Last played on
Sunday Morning (Live)
A Thousand Horses
Sunday Morning (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
Sunday Morning (Live)
Last played on
Bridges
A Thousand Horses
Bridges
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
Bridges
Last played on
Smoke
A Thousand Horses
Smoke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042yz6j.jpglink
Smoke
Last played on
Heaven Is Close
A Thousand Horses
Heaven Is Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
Heaven Is Close
Last played on
Smoke (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
A Thousand Horses
Smoke (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
Southernality
A Thousand Horses
Southernality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
Southernality
Last played on
First Time
A Thousand Horses
First Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fd7pv.jpglink
First Time
Last played on
Back To Me
A Thousand Horses
Back To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047txwq.jpglink
Back To Me
Last played on
A Thousand Horses Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist