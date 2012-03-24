The Sensations were an American doo-wop group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The group formed in 1954 under the name the Cavaliers, soon after changing to the Sensations. The group scored two hits on the US R&B chart in 1956 with the Atco Records singles "Yes Sir That's My Baby" (#15) and "Please Mr. Disc Jockey" (#13). By 1957 they were managed by Kae Williams. The group disbanded soon afterwards, and lead singer Yvonne Mills married and started a family.

In 1961, bass singer Alphonso Howell persuaded Yvonne Mills Baker that the group should re-form, and they won a contract with Chess Records subsidiary label Argo. They soon had a hit with a version of "Music, Music, Music", which reached #12 on the R&B chart and #54 on the Billboard Hot 100. A few months later, they released the tune "Let Me In". It was their biggest success, peaking at #2 R&B and #4 on the Hot 100. However, later releases were less successful and the group broke up.

Yvonne Baker later started a solo career, recording a number of tracks that achieved cult status among Northern Soul fans, most notably "You Didn’t Say a Word" on Parkway Records in 1966.