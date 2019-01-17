The Casuals60s band. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1976
The Casuals
1961
The Casuals Biography (Wikipedia)
For the American doo-wop trio see Original Casuals
The Casuals were a British pop group from Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England. They are best known for their 1968 No. 2 UK hit, "Jesamine".
The Casuals Tracks
Jesamine
Jesamine
Jesamine
Toy
Toy
Toy
The Casuals Links
