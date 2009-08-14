Dear Superstar, Buckcherry, Dee Snider, Michael Monroe, Skam, Zodiac Mindwarp, Praying Mantis, Toseland, Chemia, Those Damn Crows, Killcode, Hand of Dimes, Hollowstar, These Wicked Rivers, Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters, At The Sun, Pulverise, Devilfire, Evyltyde, Gin Annie, Kikamora, Cadence Noir, Wicked Stone, White Raven Down, Ethyrfield, Tomorrow is lost, Ravenbreed and Black Tree Vultures

Unknown venue, Norwich, UK