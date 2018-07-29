Nick Dow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad3535f2-659c-4518-aac3-7460e544c9f8
Nick Dow Tracks
Sort by
The Swaggering Blade
Nick Dow
The Swaggering Blade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swaggering Blade
Last played on
Searching for Lambs
Nick Dow
Searching for Lambs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searching for Lambs
Last played on
Jenny of the Moor
Nick Dow
Jenny of the Moor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jenny of the Moor
Last played on
The Barley Raking
Nick Dow
The Barley Raking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Barley Raking
The Country Carrier
Nick Dow
The Country Carrier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Country Carrier
Performer
Three Hearty Poachers
Nick Dow
Three Hearty Poachers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Hearty Poachers
Bushes and Briars
Nick Dow
Bushes and Briars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bushes and Briars
The Barley Raking (live)
Nick Dow
The Barley Raking (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Barley Raking (live)
Last played on
Through Bushes and Through Briars (live)
Nick Dow
Through Bushes and Through Briars (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blacksmith
Nick Dow
The Blacksmith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blacksmith
Last played on
Fair Susan I Left
Nick Dow
Fair Susan I Left
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fair Susan I Left
Last played on
The Watchet Sailor
Nick Dow
The Watchet Sailor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Watchet Sailor
Last played on
Robin Hood and the Tanner
Nick Dow
Robin Hood and the Tanner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Ramble Away
Nick Dow
Young Ramble Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Ramble Away
Last played on
Seeds of Love
Nick Dow
Seeds of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seeds of Love
Last played on
Before The Feast (Macajey Remix)
Nick Dow
Before The Feast (Macajey Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before The Feast (Macajey Remix)
Last played on
Blue Mountain
Nick Dow
Blue Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Mountain
Who Is that?
Nick Dow
Who Is that?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is that?
The Faithful Horse
Nick Dow
The Faithful Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Faithful Horse
Through Bushes and Briars
Nick Dow
Through Bushes and Briars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through Bushes and Briars
Seat of Love
Nick Dow
Seat of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seat of Love
Going Down To Metal Bridge (feat. Nick Dow)
Bernard Wrigley
Going Down To Metal Bridge (feat. Nick Dow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Down To Metal Bridge (feat. Nick Dow)
Last played on
Country Carrier
Nick Dow
Country Carrier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Carrier
Last played on
The Poor Old Couple
Nick Dow
The Poor Old Couple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Poor Old Couple
Last played on
The Devil and The Feathery Wife
Nick Dow
The Devil and The Feathery Wife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Devil and The Feathery Wife
Last played on
Nick Dow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist