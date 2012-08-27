Nigel ButterleyBorn 13 May 1935
Nigel Butterley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad2cbdc5-3d86-49a9-bb1b-dc612ff4829d
Nigel Butterley Biography (Wikipedia)
Nigel Henry Cockburn Butterley AM (born 13 May 1935) is an Australian composer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nigel Butterley Tracks
Sort by
Exultate Domino
Nigel Butterley
Exultate Domino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exultate Domino
Last played on
Back to artist