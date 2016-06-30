One Minute Silence is a British four-piece rap metal/nu metal band based in London. The band consists of vocalist Brian 'Yap' Barry from Templemore, Co. Tipperary, guitarist Massimo Fiocco from London, drummer Martin Davies and bass guitarist Glen Diani from Gibraltar. The band announced its split after eight years in a press release dated 21 October 2003. The band officially reconvened without original drummer Eddie Stratton in 2011. Although the band members claimed not to be a "political band" — they are simply "political people" who are also musicians, they say — the group's lyrics have a political message which can be interpreted as generally anti-capitalist and anarchist.[citation needed]