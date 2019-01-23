Andrew Nethsingha (born 16 May 1968), MA, FRCO, ARCM, is an English choral conductor and organist. He is Director of Music at St John's College, Cambridge, where he was previously Organ Scholar. He was also President of the Cathedral Organists' Association. He has performed in the UK, North America, South Africa, China and many European countries.

His early musical training was as a chorister in Exeter Cathedral, where his father Lucian Nethsingha was Organist for over quarter of a century. He was a music scholar at Clifton College in Bristol where he studied with Gwilym Isaacs before gaining his organ scholarship to St John's Cambridge. He later studied at the Royal College of Music, where he won seven prizes, and at St John's College, Cambridge. He has held Organ Scholarships under Dr Christopher Robinson (musician) at St George's Chapel, Windsor and Dr George Guest, both of whom were Organist and Director of Music at St John's College, Cambridge. Having held the post of assistant organist at Wells Cathedral, in 1994 Nethsingha had eight years as Master of the Choristers and Organist at Truro Cathedral, becoming the youngest cathedral organist in the country. During this period the reputation of the choir increased considerably. He succeeded David Briggs at Gloucester Cathedral in 2002 (whom he had also followed at Truro), and also held the artistic directorship of the Gloucester Three Choirs Festival and the conductorship of Gloucester Choral Society.