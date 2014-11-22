Eddie LaytonBorn 10 October 1925. Died 26 December 2004
Eddie Layton
1925-10-10
Eddie Layton Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward M. "Eddie" Layton (October 10, 1925 – December 26, 2004) played the organ at old Yankee Stadium for nearly 40 years, earning him membership in the New York Sports Hall of Fame.
When Youre Smiling
