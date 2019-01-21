Frankie MillerScottish rock singer-songwriter. Born 2 November 1949
Frankie Miller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cxs3.jpg
1949-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad231dd9-d6ab-4da4-b4f2-a6807bc45f5a
Frankie Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis John Miller (born 2 November 1949) is a Scottish rock singer-songwriter.
Miller wrote for and performed with many recording artists and is best known for his album Full House, the singles "Jealousy", "Darlin'" and his duet with Phil Lynott on the Thin Lizzy song "Still in Love with You". In 1978 Bob Seger remarked that Miller "was a huge influence" on him.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frankie Miller Tracks
Caledonia
Frankie Miller
Caledonia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxs3.jpg
Caledonia
Last played on
Darlin'
Frankie Miller
Darlin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxs3.jpg
Darlin'
Last played on
Be Good To Yourself
Frankie Miller
Be Good To Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxs3.jpg
Be Good To Yourself
Last played on
Drunken Nights In The City
Frankie Miller
Drunken Nights In The City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxs3.jpg
Drunken Nights In The City
Last played on
When I'm Away From You
Frankie Miller
When I'm Away From You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxs3.jpg
When I'm Away From You
Last played on
He'll Have To Go
Frankie Miller
He'll Have To Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxs3.jpg
He'll Have To Go
Last played on
