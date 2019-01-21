Francis John Miller (born 2 November 1949) is a Scottish rock singer-songwriter.

Miller wrote for and performed with many recording artists and is best known for his album Full House, the singles "Jealousy", "Darlin'" and his duet with Phil Lynott on the Thin Lizzy song "Still in Love with You". In 1978 Bob Seger remarked that Miller "was a huge influence" on him.