NiccoUS singer/songwriter Nick Constantine Maniatty
Nicco
Nicco Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Constantine Maniatty better known by his mononym Nicco is an American singer, songwriter with pop, Europop, dance, reggae, house and electronic influences. He was signed to Sony in April 2011 and released his debut single "Downpour" in August 2011. His continuous growing success in the Euro-dance scene led to his international hit "Party Shaker" with R.I.O. that made it to the Top Ten in Austria, Germany and Switzerland and became a Top 40 hit in both France and the Netherlands.
Nicco Tracks
Habibi Aaya Hai
Jai Matt
Habibi Aaya Hai
Habibi Aaya Hai
Disco Bitch (Aldo Cadiz Remix Edit)
Nicco
Disco Bitch (Aldo Cadiz Remix Edit)
