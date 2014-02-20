Tim OmajiAustralian singer-songwriter formerly known as Timomatic. Born 9 September 1987
Tim Omaji
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad227b3f-1996-40e4-8509-c9a5eeed36d5
Tim Omaji Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Omaji (born 9 September 1987), widely recognised by his stage name Timomatic, is an Australian singer-songwriter and dancer. Omaji rose to fame as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance (Australia) in 2009 and placed seventh in the competition. In 2011, he appeared as a contestant on the fifth season of Australia's Got Talent and was placed third. Later that year, Omaji signed with Sony Music Australia and released his first single, "Set It Off", in November 2011, which peaked at number two on the ARIA Singles Chart and was certified four times platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association.
Tim Omaji Tracks
Parachute
Tim Omaji
Parachute
Parachute
Set It Off
Tim Omaji
Set It Off
Set It Off
