Philidor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad21b0f8-cafb-4c9c-ba27-de24d9fa266c
Philidor Tracks
Sort by
'Lentement and fugue in D minor' from Premiere livre de pieces
Philidor
'Lentement and fugue in D minor' from Premiere livre de pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'Lentement and fugue in D minor' from Premiere livre de pieces
Ensemble
Last played on
Overture [Carmen Saeculare]
Philidor
Overture [Carmen Saeculare]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty3p5.jpglink
Overture [Carmen Saeculare]
Last played on
Philidor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist