David Woodcock is an English singer-songwriter and musician, currently based in his hometown of Southend-on-Sea.

He released his debut single 'Same Things' in 2013 and his self-titled debut album in August 2014 on Blow Up Records which led to comparisons in the media to British acts such as Blur, Graham Coxon, Ray Davies, Jarvis Cocker and Ian Dury. Record Collector editor Ian McCann said of David: "David Woodcock is a talent, in the classic Brit songwriter tradition. Every observation is honed to perfection" and BBC 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq described David as "Part Stiff Records, part Brit Pop. A reckless Stephen Duffy or an Essex Jarvis Cocker".

His singles 'Same Things', 'Beggars Can't Be Choosers' and 'Open Secret' have received national airplay on stations including BBC 6 Music and Xfm, and David also recorded a live session for Marc Riley on BBC 6 Music in August 2014. His most recent single 'Relatively Single Man' was the winner of BBC 6 Music's Rebel Playlist with 52% of the public vote.