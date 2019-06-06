Lisette Oropesa (born September 29, 1983) is an American operatic soprano. She has a wide repertoire that includes works from Gluck, Handel, Mozart, Rossini, Donizetti, Wagner, Verdi, Bizet, Massenet and Puccini. With her lyric coloratura soprano voice, she has performed roles in her native Spanish and English, as well as German, French and Italian. She is particularly noted in the roles of Susanna, Gilda, Konstanze and Lucia.

Oropesa is a vegan, and avid runner/marathoner who has been featured in Runner's World Magazine. In 2014, she co-contributed to Running, Eating, Thinking: A Vegan Anthology by Martin Rowe, where she talked about her weight loss journey and how she now follows a plant-based diet.

In 2015, she was a contributor to Master Singers: Advice from the Stage which includes interviews from famous opera singers about "analysis and awareness of their technique, art, interpretation and stagecraft".

In 2019, she won the two largest prices given to opera singers in the United States, The Richard Tucker Award and the Beverly Sills Award.