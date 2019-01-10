Iselin SolheimBorn 20 June 1990
Iselin Solheim
1990-06-20
Iselin Solheim Biography (Wikipedia)
Iselin Løken Solheim (born 20 June 1990), known mononymously as Iselin, is a Norwegian singer and songwriter. She is known for her vocals in Alan Walker's singles "Faded" and "Sing Me to Sleep".
Alan Walker
