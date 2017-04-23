Mary EllisMet soprano, later musical comedy actress. Born 15 June 1897. Died 30 January 2003
Mary Ellis
1897-06-15
Mary Ellis Biography
Mary Ellis (June 15, 1897 – January 30, 2003) was an American actress and singer appearing on stage, radio, television and film, best known for her musical theatre roles, particularly in Ivor Novello works. After appearing with the Metropolitan Opera beginning in 1918, she acted on Broadway, creating the title role in Rose-Marie. In 1930, she emigrated to England, where she gained additional fame and continued to perform into the 1990s. She also became known for film roles, including in The 3 Worlds of Gulliver in 1960.
Mary Ellis Tracks
I've Told Every Little Star
Mary Ellis
I've Told Every Little Star
The Dancing years - The Wings of sleep
Ivor Novello
The Dancing years - The Wings of sleep
The Dancing years - The Wings of sleep
I Can Give You The Starlight
Ivor Novello
I Can Give You The Starlight
I Can Give You The Starlight
MY DEAREST DEAR (feat. Ivor Novello)
Mary Ellis
MY DEAREST DEAR (feat. Ivor Novello)
MY DEAREST DEAR (feat. Ivor Novello)
I can give you the starlight
Mary Ellis
I can give you the starlight
I can give you the starlight
My Dearest Dear
Mary Ellis
My Dearest Dear
My Dearest Dear
Glamorous Night
Mary Ellis
Glamorous Night
Glamorous Night
Waking And Sleeping
Mary Ellis
Waking And Sleeping
Waking And Sleeping
