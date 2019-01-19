Katzenjammer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqylx.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad102038-c2a1-4c6b-856f-f671254de54f
Katzenjammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Katzenjammer is an English-language Norwegian band from Oslo, formed in 2005. The band consists of Anne Marit Bergheim, Solveig Heilo and Turid Jørgensen. Former band member Marianne Sveen left the band in the beginning of 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Katzenjammer Performances & Interviews
Katzenjammer Tracks
Sort by
I Will Dance (When I Walk Away)
Katzenjammer
I Will Dance (When I Walk Away)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqylx.jpglink
I Will Dance (When I Walk Away)
Last played on
A Bar In Amsterdam
Katzenjammer
A Bar In Amsterdam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqylx.jpglink
A Bar In Amsterdam
Last played on
I Will Dance
Katzenjammer
I Will Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqylx.jpglink
I Will Dance
Last played on
Lady Grey
Katzenjammer
Lady Grey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jsdj3.jpglink
Lady Grey
Last played on
Demon Kitty Rag
Katzenjammer
Demon Kitty Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqylx.jpglink
Demon Kitty Rag
Last played on
Old De Spain
Katzenjammer
Old De Spain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqylx.jpglink
Old De Spain
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e68v4f/acts/az6v4f
Hyde Park, London
2012-09-09T11:24:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00ycn8j.jpg
9
Sep
2012
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2012
Hyde Park, London
Katzenjammer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist