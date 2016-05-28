Oliver WallaceBorn 6 August 1887. Died 15 September 1963
Oliver Wallace
1887-08-06
Oliver Wallace Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver George Wallace (August 6, 1887 – September 15, 1963) was an English-born American composer and conductor. He was especially known for his film music compositions, which were written for many animation, documentary, and feature films from Walt Disney Studios.
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
Oliver Wallace
Orchestra
Oliver Wallace
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
Orchestra
Last played on
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
Oliver Wallace
Orchestra
Oliver Wallace
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
Orchestra
Last played on
Pink Elephants on Parade from Dumbo Original Soundtrack
Oliver Wallace
Performer
Oliver Wallace
Pink Elephants on Parade from Dumbo Original Soundtrack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Elephants on Parade from Dumbo Original Soundtrack
Performer
Last played on
Pink Elephants On Parade
Oliver Wallace
Pink Elephants On Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Elephants On Parade
Last played on
When I see an Elephant Fly
Oliver Wallace
When I see an Elephant Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I see an Elephant Fly
Performer
Last played on
Peter Pan - Follow The Leader
Studio Orchestra & Oliver Wallace
Peter Pan - Follow The Leader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peter Pan - Follow The Leader
Performer
Last played on
