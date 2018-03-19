Holly MathiesonConductor
Holly Mathieson
Holly Mathieson Biography (Wikipedia)
Holly Mathieson (28 May 1981) is a New Zealand conductor and academic. In 2015 she lives in London, United Kingdom.
Holly Mathieson Tracks
Waltz from Jazz Suite
Dmitri Shostakovich
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Family Concert: Is This Jazz?
Southbank Centre, London
2017-11-12T11:32:02
12
Nov
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Family Concert: Is This Jazz?
Southbank Centre, London
