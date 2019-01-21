Lady Leshurr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p044h0m7.jpg
1988-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad0bd7eb-fe4f-44e5-addb-037775f0ea87
Lady Leshurr Biography (Wikipedia)
Melesha Katrina O'Garro (born 15 December 1989) known professionally as Lady Leshurr, is a British grime and hip hop rapper, singer, and producer from Kingshurst, Solihull, UK. She is best known for her Queen's Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which went viral in 2016. The Rap Game season 2 competitor Nia Kay stated that Leshurr was one of her influences due to her uniqueness and rap skill. Her subsequent freestyle, Queen's Speech 5, was called "brilliant" and "2015's crowning freestyle" by Spin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lady Leshurr Performances & Interviews
- Lady Leshurr - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bffpw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bffpw.jpg2016-10-09T04:05:00.000ZCreator of the stunning The Queens Speech series smashes it at 1Xtra Live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bg4x7
Lady Leshurr - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
- Lady Leshurr catches up with Trevor Nelsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044h0m7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044h0m7.jpg2016-08-31T14:03:00.000Z1Xtra live is back and Lady Leshurr is on the line up!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046f14n
Lady Leshurr catches up with Trevor Nelson
- Lady Leshurr - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgdmb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgdmb.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZBirmingham's own rap Queen gives Pilton something to talk about.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlbkk
Lady Leshurr - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Lady Leshurrhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x2jgh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x2jgh.jpg2016-06-02T19:22:00.000ZBBC Music Day ambassador Lady Leshurrhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x2jhb
Lady Leshurr
- Lady Leshurr freestyles for Cameohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4hvw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4hvw.jpg2013-08-14T11:59:00.000ZLady Leshurr is in the studio with Cameo for a chat and a freestyle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f4hw3
Lady Leshurr freestyles for Cameo
Lady Leshurr Tracks
Sort by
OMW
Lady Leshurr
OMW
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cb0c2.jpglink
OMW
Last played on
Run (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Tiggs da Author
Run (feat. Lady Leshurr)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gbyc3.jpglink
Run (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Last played on
Black Panther
Lady Leshurr
Black Panther
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dm8s.jpglink
Black Panther
Last played on
Black Madonna (feat. Mr. Eazi)
Lady Leshurr
Black Madonna (feat. Mr. Eazi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l6pjc.jpglink
Black Madonna (feat. Mr. Eazi)
Last played on
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Mr Bigz
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wtxc6.jpglink
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Last played on
Queen's Speech 4
Lady Leshurr
Queen's Speech 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02znfct.jpglink
Queen's Speech 4
Last played on
Don't Believe You (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Lethal Bizzle
Don't Believe You (feat. Lady Leshurr)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j8hys.jpglink
Don't Believe You (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Last played on
Juice
Lady Leshurr
Juice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0520xc5.jpglink
Juice
Last played on
Run (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Tiggs The Author
Run (feat. Lady Leshurr)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044h0m7.jpglink
Run (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Performer
Last played on
3AM In Brum
Lady Leshurr
3AM In Brum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044h0m7.jpglink
3AM In Brum
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lady Leshurr
Upcoming Events
7
Aug
2019
Lady Leshurr, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Giggs, Pete Murray, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Dimension, Ocean Wisdom, DJ Ez, Flava D, Boy Azooga, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)
Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xj6q
Ibiza
2018-08-04T11:27:18
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evwwhn/acts/ar63v2
Liverpool
2016-10-08T11:27:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04bffqw.jpg
8
Oct
2016
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/aqbwxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T11:27:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zgdnv.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Proms 2013: Prom 37: Urban Classic Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqwd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-10T11:27:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017w8b1.jpg
10
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 37: Urban Classic Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Lady Leshurr Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Kano
-
Wiley
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
Lethal Bizzle Reveals Jay Z's Lost Grime Verse?!?
-
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
Back to artist