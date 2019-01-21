Melesha Katrina O'Garro (born 15 December 1989) known professionally as Lady Leshurr, is a British grime and hip hop rapper, singer, and producer from Kingshurst, Solihull, UK. She is best known for her Queen's Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which went viral in 2016. The Rap Game season 2 competitor Nia Kay stated that Leshurr was one of her influences due to her uniqueness and rap skill. Her subsequent freestyle, Queen's Speech 5, was called "brilliant" and "2015's crowning freestyle" by Spin.