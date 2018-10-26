Steve MooreNYC-based electronic artist
Steve Moore
Steve Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Moore is a NYC-based multi-instrumentalist/producer/film composer best known for his synthesizer and bass guitar work with Zombi.
Moore also plays bass guitar for Brooklyn progressive rock band Titan, and has worked with Microwaves, Sunn O))), Red Sparowes, Lair of the Minotaur and Panthers. Moore releases solo material as well, occasionally adopting pseudonyms (such as dance/pop alter-ego Lovelock). His solo work also includes film scores, predominantly low-budget horror films, and remixes for a wide range of artists including Genghis Tron, David Rubato and Camille.
He has written soundtracks for low budget films including Gutterballs and Star Vehicle under the name Gianni Rossi.
Steve Moore Tracks
Frigia
Steve Moore
Frigia
Frigia
The Moon Occults Saturn At Dawn
Steve Moore
The Moon Occults Saturn At Dawn
The Moon Occults Saturn At Dawn
Aldebran Exchange
Steve Moore
Aldebran Exchange
Aldebran Exchange
Primitive Neural Pathways
Steve Moore
Primitive Neural Pathways
Primitive Neural Pathways
Feel the Difference
Steve Moore
Feel the Difference
Feel the Difference
