Mark Evgenievich Taimanov (Russian: Марк Евгеньевич Тайманов; 7 February 1926 – 28 November 2016) was one of the leading Soviet and Russian chess players, among the world's top 20 players from 1946 to 1971. Also a prolific chess author, Taimanov became a Grandmaster in 1952, and in 1956 won the USSR Chess Championship. Several chess variations are named after him. A modern Renaissance man, Taimanov was also a world-class concert pianist.[citation needed]

Taimanov was a World Championship Candidate twice, in 1953 and 1971. In 1971, however, he lost his Candidates match by 6–0 to Bobby Fischer, causing embarrassment for the Soviet Union. Nonetheless, throughout his career, he generally excelled in representing the USSR internationally in the chess field.