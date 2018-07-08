Samuel Francis SmithBorn 21 October 1808. Died 16 November 1895
Samuel Francis Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1808-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad04343d-e108-4098-a680-e32f13da5dad
Samuel Francis Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Francis Smith (October 21, 1808 – November 16, 1895) was an American Baptist minister, journalist, and author. He is best known for having written the lyrics to "My Country, 'Tis of Thee", which he entitled "America".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samuel Francis Smith Tracks
Sort by
America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)
The Eric Rogers Chorale and Orchestra & Samuel Francis Smith
America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)
Performer
Last played on
Samuel Francis Smith Links
Back to artist