Ľubica (Ľuba) Orgonášová ( [ˈʎuba ˈorgonaːʃovaː] born January 22, 1961) is a Slovak operatic soprano, who is particularly known for her interpretation of Mozart roles.

Born in Bratislava, Slovakia to economist and secretary parents who love music and were supportive of her talents, Orgonasova studied voice and piano at the Music Conservatory and Music Academy. She sang as a soloist at the State Opera in Banská Bystrica before moving to Germany in 1983 to become a member of the Hagen Opera House, where she remained until 1988.

The outstanding quality of her voice was quickly recognised and she was soon engaged in operas and concerts all over Europe. She made her debut at the Vienna Volksoper in 1988, singing Donna Anna and in 1992 at the Vienna State Opera singing Konstanze and Pamina, roles she repeated at the festivals of Aix-en-Provence and Salzburg. She sang Konstanze for her debut at the Opéra de Paris, a role she also recorded to great acclaim with John Eliot Gardiner. Her debut role at the Royal Opera House in London, was Aspasia. Other notable Mozart roles include Giunia, Fiordiligi, Ilia. She also won considerable acclaim in George Frideric Handel's operas such as Alcina and Rinaldo.