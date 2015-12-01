ザ・スパイダースGroup sounds band. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1971
ザ・スパイダース
1961
ザ・スパイダース Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spiders were a Japanese rock band formed in Tokyo in 1961, as one of the leading groups of the Group Sounds genre.
ザ・スパイダース Tracks
Dynamite
Last played on
ザ・スパイダース Links
